When Will Ohioans Receive Their Full SNAP benefits?

Ohioans relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive their full benefits this month, thanks to new federal guidance provided to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

The state had initially issued partial payments based on previous instructions from the USDA. With updated direction now in place, Ohio will distribute the remaining funds, ensuring families receive the full amount they’re entitled to.

SNAP plays a critical role in supporting food security across the state. Roughly 1.4 million Ohioans depend on the program each month, totaling approximately $264 million in benefits.

To further assist during the disruption, Governor Mike DeWine authorized $25 million in state funding for food assistance, including $7 million specifically directed to local food banks to help meet increased demand.

This relief comes amid broader federal movement: the U.S. House of Representatives has voted to reopen and fund the federal government, officially ending the longest government shutdown in American history. The resolution ensures continued operations of federal programs — including SNAP — bringing needed stability to families across Ohio.

Ohio households can now expect their full SNAP support this month as the state aligns with the updated federal guidance.