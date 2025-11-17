Karen Huger is in good spirits after making her long-awaited royal return amid her first public appearance following her DUI conviction and six months behind bars. The Real Housewives of Potomac star re-emerged on Instagram on Nov.16, just two days after an emotional appearance at BravoCon.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Looking stunning in a white dress by Harbison Studios, featuring intricate floral embellishments, Karen exuded elegance and grace at the event.

“Thank you @nbcuniversal and @bravotv for the incredibly warm and welcoming energy. My heart is full,” The Grand Dame shared in her first post since returning home from jail in September.

She also took a moment to express gratitude for her designer, Charles Elliott Harbison, for his work and attention to detail on her beautiful dress.

“He understood my vision, honored my light, and helped shape a moment that feels both fresh and deeply aligned,” Karen wrote, referring to her white peplum dress adorned with black and white floral appliqués. “I’m truly grateful to have his artistry and his brand part of my new chapter.”

Karen Huger received a standing ovation at BravoCon

Karen’s social media return comes on the heels of her participation in BravoCon 2025, where she was part of the star-studded lineup at the three-day event in Las Vegas, which began on Nov. 14.

While Karen was absent from the RHOP panel on Friday, she delighted fans later that evening by presenting the first award at The Bravos event, earning a standing ovation as she took the stage, according to Us Weekly.

According to PEOPLE, Karen presented the award for “Best Shade,” which went to Phaedra Parks. The warm reception was shared by Real Housewives of Potomac and Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, including Kelli, Shamea, Ashley, and Shereé, who were all seen embracing Karen in a heartfelt moment captured by Jay’s Reality Blog on Nov. 17.

The outpouring of support came just two months after Karen was released early from the Montgomery County Detention Center in Maryland on Sept. 2, following her DUI conviction. In December 2024, Karen was found guilty on all charges related to her DUI arrest, except reckless driving. The arrest followed a high-speed crash in March 2024 that totaled her Maserati. Body cam footage from the incident showed a visibly intoxicated Karen admitting to being “drunk” and controversially referring to herself as Thomas Jefferson’s “concubine” during the police interrogation.

Karen Huger will sit down with Andy Cohen to tell her full story during the RHOP season finale in 2026

As previously reported, fans will soon learn more about the events leading to her controversial arrest in a deeply personal interview with Andy Cohen, set to air during the #RHOP season finale in February 2026. A teaser of the emotional interview was shown during the highly anticipated Potomac Takes Vegas panel at BravoCon 2025, hinting at one of the franchise’s most dramatic moments yet.

While walking the carpet at BravoCon, Andy Cohen revealed that he had conducted the interview at Karen’s home in Potomac, “in the dead of night,” just days after her release. He jokingly told PageSix that he “snuck into Potomac and snuck right back out.” Brief footage from the sit-down showed Cohen greeting Karen with, “You are a free woman,” to which Karen responded, “It’s time to talk about my addiction.”

Cohen later shared with reporters that the full interview, which marks Karen’s first public acknowledgment of her addiction, was “very emotional.” He added, “I heard things from Karen that I have never heard before,” and expressed his excitement for fans to see the conversation in its entirety, calling it a truly moving moment.

We’re happy to see Karen Huger shining and can’t wait to hear her full story.

