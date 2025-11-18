Zac Taylor says Bengals QB Joe Burrow did 7-on-7 work last week and could do 11-on-11 Soon

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Joe Burrow Nearing Return as Bengals Look to Salvage a Tough Season

Despite a difficult and injury-plagued season for the Cincinnati Bengals, there’s one storyline everyone in the Queen City is watching closely: the return of Joe Burrow.

Burrow, who’s been sidelined with a Grade Three turf toe injury, has officially returned to practice and is already participating in 7-on-7 drills. There’s growing optimism inside the organization that he could progress to full 11-on-11 work soon. His presence alone brings a spark the team has been missing.

But not everyone is convinced Burrow should return this year. With the Bengals essentially out of playoff contention, some wonder if it’s worth risking further injury to the franchise quarterback. Still, both Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor appear focused on getting No. 9 back on the field. Burrow wants to compete, and Taylor—who’s feeling the heat after another down season—could certainly use a late-season boost.

Whether it’s about finishing strong, building momentum for next season, or simply reminding the league of his greatness, Burrow’s potential return is shaping up to be the most important storyline for Cincinnati in the closing stretch of the season. One thing is clear: even in a lost year, Joe Burrow gives the Bengals something to believe in.