Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga among Grammy 2026 Nominees

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga & Global Stars Shape a Bold 2026 Grammy Landscape

The 2026 Grammy nominations are here, and this year’s lineup proves one thing: music is more global, diverse, and genre-bending than ever.

Leading the pack is Kendrick Lamar, earning an impressive nine nominations and reinforcing his position as one of modern rap’s most powerful voices. From storytelling to cultural commentary, Kendrick continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop—and the Recording Academy is taking notice.

Not far behind is Lady Gaga, scoring seven nominations for her acclaimed album MAYHEM. Praised for its theatrical flair and emotional weight, the project marks another bold chapter in Gaga’s constantly evolving artistry.

Bad Bunny remains a dominant force with six nominations, despite the controversy surrounding his recent Super Bowl halftime show and outspoken public stances. Love him or not, his influence in Latin music and global pop can’t be denied.

This year’s nominations also spotlight the rise of international sounds. Korean pop powerhouse ROSÉ, Bruno Mars’ viral hit “APT.”, and the soundtrack for K-Pop Demon Hunters highlight the Grammys’ expanding embrace of global pop culture.

On the American pop front, Sabrina Carpenter isn’t just having a moment—she’s making history. At only 26, she’s earned six nominations, officially placing her among the next wave of U.S. pop superstars.

But fans of Taylor Swift and Rosalía may be surprised to see their names missing. Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl missed the eligibility window by just weeks, while Rosalía’s latest work also fell outside this year’s cutoff.

With rap, Latin pop, K-pop, alternative R&B, and cinematic pop all sharing the spotlight, the 2026 Grammys are shaping up to be one of the most eclectic award shows in years—reflecting just how wide-ranging and global the sound of music has become.