Listen Live
Close
Sports

WNBA's CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue...

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

The WNBA's latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal includes a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million, with revenue sharing as a key component.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
WNBA: SEP 10 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

The WNBA’s latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal includes a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million, with revenue sharing as a key component.

This marks a significant leap from previous agreements, aiming to provide more equitable pay and opportunities for players.

Under the proposed terms, the league minimum salary would rise to over $220,000, with an average salary surpassing $460,000.

These changes would impact more than 180 players in the first year alone, with salaries increasing over the duration of the agreement.

RELATED | WNBA All-Stars Make Bold Statement with ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ Shirts

The WNBA and the players’ union extended negotiations to November 30, emphasizing the importance of reaching a transformative deal.

The players exercised their right to opt out of the current CBA last year, advocating for higher salaries, improved benefits, and a softer salary cap.

This proposal reflects those demands, aiming to address long-standing disparities in player compensation.

RELATED | Caitlin Clark: “This is the Most Important Moment in WNBA History”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed optimism, calling the potential agreement “transformational” and a step toward a brighter future for the league.

RELATED | WNBA Commissioner Denies Making Comments About Clark Endorsements

As negotiations continue, this proposal highlights the league’s commitment to fostering growth and equity, setting a new standard for professional women’s sports.

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Fasho Face Off 2025 Updated
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Voters cast their ballot in the California Statewide Special Election
Local

Cincinnati Election Results

NFL: NOV 02 Bears at Bengals
Sports

Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson Reportedly Near Trade To Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Sports

Bengals Fall Short In Heartbreaking 47-42 Loss To The Bears

5 Items
Style & Fashion

The Girls Ate: Top Looks From The 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

6 Items
News

SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Cincinnati & NKY

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close