Hip-Hop Steals the Spotlight at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Published on November 20, 2025

Hip-Hop Moves to Center Stage at the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

This Thanksgiving, the 99th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is making history — not just for the grand floats and balloons, but for the bold spotlight on hip‐hop culture’s place in the mainstream.

Among the headliners: legendary rapper Busta Rhymes will take the stage alongside Lil Jon and Teyana Taylor, bringing raw energy and unmistakable swagger to one of America’s most enduring holiday traditions. Meanwhile, R&B star Ciara is confirmed to appear — adding style, rhythm, and star power to the procession.

This isn’t just a guest roster update — it’s a statement. The inclusion of multiple hip-hop acts signals that the culture isn’t just present… it’s prominent. As noted in coverage by Billboard, Macy’s and the parade producers are leaning into this shift by broadening the musical diversity of the lineup.

And the broader performer list? Rich and eclectic: artists such as Shaggy, Jewel, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Gavin DeGraw, Mickey Guyton, Taylor Momsen, Darlene Love, and Calum Scott are also set to perform.

Adding even more gravitas: Broadway and theatrics will kick off the festivities, as Cynthia Erivo opens the show with a performance in front of Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square — setting a dramatic tone before the hip-hop and pop acts hit the street.

Why this matters:

  • For hip-hop, appearing on a major national broadcast parade marks further mainstream integration — not just in music, but in national culture and tradition.
  • For viewers and families, it brings a fresh dynamic to the parade that blends nostalgia (balloons, floats, marching bands) with modern musical flavor.
  • For the parade itself, it signals evolution — embracing broader genres and new audiences while still honoring tradition.

Final take:
On Thanksgiving morning, as balloons ascend, floats glide, and music fills the air, the 99th Macy’s Parade will deliver more than pageantry — it will deliver a reminder: hip-hop and R&B aren’t just guests at the table… they’re part of the tradition.

Get ready to watch November 27, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock

