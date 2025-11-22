Dr Yayah Jones Discusses Diabetes Awareness with Juan Fasho

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Don Juan Fasho Sits Down with Cincinnati Children’s Expert Dr. Nana-Hawa Yayah Jones for National Diabetes Awareness Month



As National Diabetes Awareness Month continues, Don Juan Fasho took time to spotlight one of Cincinnati’s leading medical voices: Dr. Nana-Hawa Yayah Jones, Associate Professor in the Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Yayah Jones specializes in treating chronic endocrine conditions in children, including type 1 diabetes, congenital hypothyroidism, and a range of hormone-related disorders. Her team’s excellence was recognized nationally — Cincinnati Children’s was ranked #1 in Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology by U.S. News & World Report for 2025–2026. Beyond her clinical work, she serves on the board of the Center for Closing the Health Gap and is an active member of the Cincinnati Medical Association, advocating for equity in healthcare for African American communities.

During the interview, Don Juan asked Dr. Yayah Jones to break down some of the most important questions families have about diabetes — especially in Black communities, where the risk is higher and awareness is critical.



What is diabetes and what signs should families watch for?

Dr. Yayah Jones explained that diabetes is a condition where the body struggles to regulate blood sugar. In children and adults, some of the early warning signs include:

Excessive thirst

Frequent urination

Unexplained weight loss

Increased fatigue

Blurred vision

She emphasized that early detection is key — getting checked quickly can prevent serious complications.



Why are African Americans at higher risk?

According to Dr. Yayah Jones, African Americans face higher rates of diabetes due to a mix of genetics, limited access to healthcare, environmental factors, and social determinants of health. She noted that ongoing education, screenings, and culturally focused healthcare support are essential in reducing this gap.



What should people ask their healthcare providers?

She encouraged patients and caregivers to speak up and ask questions such as:

What type of diabetes do I have, and what does that mean?

How often should I be checking my blood sugar?

What lifestyle changes do I need to make?

Which medications or insulin plan is right for me?

How does diabetes affect other parts of my health?

Being informed, she said, puts patients in control of their care.



How do you manage diabetes once diagnosed?

Dr. Yayah Jones broke it down simply: care involves daily monitoring, nutrition awareness, physical activity, and consistent communication with the care team.

Key numbers families should know include:

A1C levels – long-term measure of blood sugar control

Blood glucose ranges – daily monitoring

Ketones – important for children with type 1 diabetes

Cholesterol and blood pressure – long-term health indicators

She stressed that while diabetes is a lifelong condition, with the right tools and support, children and adults can live full, healthy lives.



Where can families find more resources?

Dr. Yayah Jones encouraged listeners to check out:

Cincinnati Children’s Diabetes & Endocrinology resources

The American Diabetes Association (ADA)

The Center for Closing the Health Gap for community-focused education and support

Local screenings and health fairs throughout the month of November