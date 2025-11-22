Marjorie Taylor Greene Bows Out of Congress & Tosses Her MAGA Cap After Donald Trump Bashes Her

Icon Sportswire / Marjorie Taylor Greene / Donald Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of Donald Trump’s most loyal allies in Congress, but she is now calling it quits after her Orange Lord and Savior criticized her for calling for the release of the Epstein Files.

Late Friday evening, Marjorie Taylor Greene threw a grenade into the political landscape when she announced she was quitting Congress.

It would appear that being labeled a “traitor” by her MAGA Lord, Donald Trump, and her party’s policies actually affecting people close to home was a bridge too far for Greene.

In the video announcing she was done, she said: “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Donald Trump Is Happy To See Her Go

One person who is not sad to see Greene go is Donald Trump himself, who said her departure from Congress was “great news for the country” in an interview with ABC News.

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD,” Trump and his little fingers wrote on Truth Social.

“Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”

Damn.

In her video, Greene announced her final day on the job will be January 5, 2026, a full year before her actual term is up, which means Republicans will be down a seat in their already shrinking majority.

Greene might be a bellwether for her party because she said in her video that they could kiss goodbye to their majority rule.

The once extremely loyal MAGA congresswoman said she did “not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms”.

The Epstein Files & Trump’s Inability To Lower Costs Led To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Decision

Greene had been one of the loudest proponents on the Republican side, calling for the release of the Epstein Files, even going against Trump, who called the moment a “Democratic hoax,” urging his party not to take the bait.

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” Greene said in her resignation video.

The Epstein Files was not the only thing Marge was upset about with Trump. She was also critical of Trump for not doing enough to bring down the costs for Americans and slamming her fellow Republicans and, hilariously, Democrats for failing to keep healthcare affordable.

Is This The End of MTG’s Political Ambitions?

Now, does this mean that once she officially throws her MAGA hat into Lake Lanier, this will be the last we will see of her in politics?

According to reports, she has expressed interest in running for a state office, such as a Senate or gubernatorial seat.

Trump has shared on Truth Social that he is not willing to give her his golden blessing on either of those ambitions, telling her she shouldn’t run becuase of poor polling.

Well, we won’t miss her, just keeping it real. She is one of the reasons we got Trump in the first damn place.

First, Trump praises Zohran Mamdani, now MTG is bowing out, we are truly in the upside-down regarding American politics.

You can see more reactions below.

