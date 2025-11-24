OHSAA Votes To Allow High School Athletes To profit on NIL deals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ohio High School Athletes Can Now Earn NIL Money After Landmark OHSAA Vote

High school athletes across Ohio are officially stepping into a new era. Member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) have approved an emergency bylaw allowing student-athletes to earn money from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). The measure passed decisively, with 447 schools voting in favor, making Ohio the 45th state to authorize NIL opportunities at the high school level.

Under the new bylaw, student-athletes can now be compensated for endorsement deals, social media content, hosting or appearing at events, and other promotional activities. However, guardrails are in place—students must report NIL agreements, follow eligibility rules, and avoid deals tied to recruiting or using school logos without permission.

This major shift follows a lawsuit filed by an Ohio student-athlete, which pushed the OHSAA to craft and refine the policy over the past 18 months. With the bylaw now approved, the focus turns to oversight, transparency, and tracking NIL activity to ensure student-athletes remain protected and compliant.

Any long-term adjustments or expansions to the NIL rules will move through the standard OHSAA referendum process next May, signaling that this is just the beginning of Ohio’s evolving NIL landscape.