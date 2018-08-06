CLOSE
Feature Story
Facts Of Life & Diff’rent Strokes Star Charlotte Rae Dead At 92

Actress Charlotte Rae, best known for her role as Ms. Edna Garrett on the hit shows “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Facts Of Life” has passed away. Rae, born Charlotte Rae Lubotsky got her big break on the stage, appearing in the Broadway in the plays “Three Wishes for Jamie,” “The Threepenny Opera” and others. She also appeared in various variety shows and even released an album.

Her first big television role was in the hit comedy series “Car 54, Where Are You?”, in which she played Sylvia Schnauzer. In 1978, Rae was cast as Housekeeper Ms. Edna Garrett in “Diff’rent Strokes” also starring Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges. Her role was so popular, she proposed the idea of a spinoff show where she would be a Housemother at an all-girls school. The show became “The Facts of Life” and the rest is history.

Some of her former co-stars went to social media to send their condolences.

Todd Bridges (Diff’rent Strokes)

Kim Fields (Facts Of Life)

Mindy Cohn (Facts Of Life)

 

Lisa Whelchel (Facts Of Life)

Facts Of Life & Diff'rent Strokes Star Charlotte Rae Dead At 92

Photos
