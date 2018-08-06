DL’s GED Section: “You’re Supposed To Be A Lion For Christ.”

A group of Black pastors met with Trump supposedly to discuss prison reform. What it seemed like they discussed was “how great Trump is.” DL says that every time Trump meets with black people, it’s for a photo op. He picks the ones that he does not fear, and DL wants to know how can you meet with this man who is separating families and locking babies in cages? When racial hatred is running rampant? “You’re supposed to be a lion for Christ, not a lamb for Trump.”

