CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Monday Blues: If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job, Take Notes From This Guy

0 reads
Leave a comment
Frustrated black man reading annoying e-mail on laptop at home.

Source: skynesher / Getty

There’s a lot of anxiety that comes with quitting your job.

 

You think, “What will I do next?”, or “How do I tell my boss?”

 

One guy found the perfect way to break the news to his employer, and anyone who was around to listen.  Rosario Dawson found it hella funny — so did hundreds of thousands of other folks who probably want to quit.

Monday Monday Ahhhhh….Ah…Ahh…Ahhh…Ahhhhh

A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on

 

We all deserve to make such an epic exist at one point in our lives!

 

Have you ever dramatically quit a job before? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

via GIPHY

Monday Blues: If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job, Take Notes From This Guy was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close