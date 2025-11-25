Zac Taylor ‘anticipates’ Joe Burrow returning against Baltimore on Thanksgiving

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Zac Taylor Says Joe Burrow Is Expected to Play vs. Ravens, but Stops Short of Official Call

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor delivered a dose of optimism this week, revealing that star quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to suit up for Thursday night’s divisional showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. While Taylor declined to make a formal announcement, his comments strongly signaled that the team anticipates Burrow’s return after a lengthy absence.

Burrow has been sidelined since September with a turf toe injury, a setback that halted his early-season momentum and forced the Bengals to adjust on the fly. The franchise QB has spent the past several weeks rehabbing and working his way back toward full participation, and signs now point to him being ready to reclaim the offense.

In Burrow’s absence, the Bengals leaned on Jake Browning and veteran Joe Flacco to steady the ship. Should Burrow start on Thursday, Flacco is expected to slide into the backup role, bringing both experience and consistency to the QB room.

But while the Bengals may be getting their leader back under center, they’ll still be shorthanded elsewhere. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, and running back Tahj Brooks have all been ruled out, leaving Cincinnati without key contributors on both sides of the ball. Their absences place added pressure on the Bengals’ depth as they prepare for one of their toughest matchups of the season.

With playoff positioning on the line and Burrow’s return looming, Thursday’s game carries major implications for Cincinnati. If Burrow does indeed take the field, the Bengals’ offense could look revitalized at a critical moment—but they’ll need to overcome their injury challenges to keep pace in a heated AFC North race.



