Now in the past 7 yrs doing challenges on the internet has been the craze but every now and then one of the challenges go to far,this is one of these challenges that does just that. This challenge is asking kids to hurt themselves in some way or even worst commit suicide. According to Fox New 28 Columbus ….”It has been compared to the “Blue Whale challenge” that led to reports of suicides in Russia and the U.S., including a teenager in San Antonio.Police in Argentina are investigating whether “Momo” is connected to the suicide of a 12-year-old girl, according to the Buenos Aires Times.The Computer Crime Investigation Unit in Mexico says the game started on Facebook where members were “challenged” to communicate with an unknown number.”

The "Momo" challenge A.K.A the suicide challenge!! This one has to stop!!!!

