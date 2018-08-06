Randy Moss’s Epic Tie Has Everyone Talking!

Randy Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, which is a great accomplishment, but it what he chose to wear that had everyone talking. He sported a tie that had the name of black men. women and children who were either killed by police or died under suspicious circumstances while in police custody. Moss described and explained the tie after the ceremony while sitting next to Ray Lewis at the NFL Network broadcast desk, saying, “What I wanted to be able to express with my tie is to let these families know that they’re not alone. I’m not here, you know, voicing, but by these names on my tie, and a big platform as the Pro Football Hall of Fame—there’s a lot of stuff going on in our country, and I just wanted to let these family members know that they’re not alone.” What a way to convey a message. We loved it Randy Moss, Great Job!

