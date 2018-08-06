Hey Fellow Almond Milk Drinkers! Almond milk is being voluntarily recalled because it may contain,real milk. National dairy distributor HP Hood is recalling more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a Sept. 2 use-by date because milk – from a cow – is an allergen not listed on the label.

HP Hood is a national dairy company that is based in Lynnfield, Mass. The company also produces other brands like Lactaid and Crowley, along with Almond Breeze. The company has released a statement saying, “Although the almond milk is processed on a separate line and filler and we confirmed that the allergen control protocol all standard validation testing was conducted in accordance with our allergen control program, this particular batch of almond milk was contaminated with one container of milk through an employee error,” a representative said in an email to CBS News. “Hood made the decision to recall all of the product from this batch as a precaution.”

The affected states are Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. Refunds are available at the place of purchase or you may complete a form at the blue diamond website.

ALMOND MILK RECALL: IT MAY CONTAIN REAL MILK! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: