Monroe High School Students Use Their Talents to Feed Local Families

Students at Monroe High School are proving that talent can do more than entertain—it can change lives. This year, a group of passionate teens is organizing a special talent show dedicated to supporting local food pantries during the holiday season, a time when many families need help the most.

The event builds on the success of last year’s show, which raised thousands of dollars for the Red Cross. Inspired by that impact, students wanted to go even further, channeling their creativity and compassion into a cause closer to home. Their mission: to ensure that no family in their community goes without a warm meal.

Driven by a sincere desire to give back, the students have poured their energy into every detail—from planning to promotion to performance. For them, it’s more than just a show; it’s a chance to uplift others and demonstrate what’s possible when young people lead with heart.

Their efforts highlight a powerful message: generosity isn’t defined by age, income, or circumstance. It’s about the willingness to act. As these students take the stage, they hope their work will inspire neighbors, families, and community members to support local food banks and join the movement to make a meaningful difference.

In a season centered around giving, Monroe High School’s students are shining brightly—reminding us all that compassion is one of the greatest gifts we can share.