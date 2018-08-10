CLOSE
National
Home > National

BLM Activist Tanya Faison Slams Sacramento’s Black Police Chief For Inaction On Stephon Clark Case

Daniel Hahn was sworn-in last August.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Lives Matter in Sacramento is making sure no one forgets Stephon Clark‘s name. On Sunday, BLM crashed the wedding of a Black cop who reportedly fired ten shots at Stephon Clark in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18, 2018. The cop has not been charged or arrested, and he is still patrolling the streets. Now, the founder of Black Lives Matter in Sacramento, Tanya Faison, is speaking out about Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Sacramento’s first Black police chief.

READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting

On The Clay Cane Show on Sirius XM Urban View channel 126, Cane asked Faison, “Do you feel like Chief Hahn has done all that he could do to get justice for Stephon Clark and his family?”

“Definitely not. All skin folk ain’t’ kinfolk,” Faison said. “When I first saw that he was made chief I felt bad for him, because I know that Sacramento has a really bad reputation of killing people and I thought — now it’s going to fall on the face of a Black man.”

Faison continued, “But in our local city government, Howard Chan is our city manager and he is the only person that can fire a police officer, but he does it with the recommendation of Daniel Hahn — and Daniel Hahn has not recommended those officers be fired, nor the officers that beat Nandi Cain in the middle of the street, or any of the officers. Some of them get medals for what they do. I feel like he definitely has not done what he supposed to do, especially being a Black man in the police force. He needs to try to make changes.”

Listen to Faison’s comments below:

Daniel Hahn was sworn-in as police chief in August 2017.

Faison said they are waiting for District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to press charges against the officers involved in shooting Clark. Black Lives Matter has been protesting outside of her office for 19 weeks, leading Schubert to build a fence around it.

In addition, there has been another police killing in Sacramento since Stephon Clark. On June 6, 30-year-old Brandon Smith died in police custody after allegedly being arrested for a parole violation for “admitted use of illegal drugs.” He died of “unknown causes” inside a police transport vehicle, but police later claimed it was an overdose.

Watch the news report below of Smith:

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

BLM Activist Tanya Faison Slams Sacramento’s Black Police Chief For Inaction On Stephon Clark Case was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close