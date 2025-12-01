Bengals Have Legit Chance To Make Run At Playoffs… No, Really

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

The Bengals’ Thanksgiving Night win over the Ravens carried extra sweetness, especially considering their recent struggles in Baltimore. After Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury in 2023 and a heartbreaking narrow loss in 2024, Cincinnati finally flipped the script and did it in prime time.

Joe Burrow looked every bit like the franchise leader, delivering smart, efficient throws and commanding the offense with confidence. His connection with Tanner Hudson and Andrei Iosivas stood out all night, with both receivers stepping up in key moments to extend drives and swing momentum.

On the other side of the ball, the defense delivered one of its most complete performances of the season. From forcing turnovers to shutting down Baltimore’s rhythm, the unit kept the Ravens off balance and sealed the win with discipline and toughness.

Evan McPherson remained automatic. His steady leg added insurance points and confidence, reinforcing why he’s one of the most reliable kickers in the league.

Altogether, the victory wasn’t just another W. It was a statement. With Burrow healthy, offensive weapons emerging, and the defense finding its groove, the Bengals showed they’re built to make a real push in the weeks ahead.