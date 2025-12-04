A Michael Jackson Museum Is In The Works Says Brother Jermaine

Source: Media24/Gallo Images / Getty

New Michael Jackson Museum in the Works on the Côte d’Azur, Showcasing the King of Pop’s Hidden Artistic Talent

A major tribute to Michael Jackson is officially in development on the stunning Côte d’Azur — and it’s unlike anything fans have seen before. The new museum will focus not just on Jackson’s legendary music career, but on a lesser-known side of the global icon: his work as a visual artist.

Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s older brother, revealed the family’s vision for the project, calling it an immersive journey into Michael’s artistic and personal universe. The museum aims to offer fans a deeper look at Jackson’s creativity far beyond the stage.

At the heart of the museum will be a remarkable collection of around 120 pieces of Jackson’s own artwork. The collection includes drawings, paintings, and sculptures, reflecting Jackson’s surprising talent as a painter. His art spans an impressive range — from Moonwalk-inspired shoes and Disney characters to portraits of American presidents. One standout piece is a collaborative drawing he created with famed pop artist Andy Warhol.

The project is being led by Jackson Family Legacy Investments, with strong ties to the region. Before the museum opens its doors, Jackson’s artwork will debut in an exclusive exhibition in Monaco in 2027, giving fans their first chance to experience his visual world up close.

With its blend of artistry, history, and personal legacy, the museum is shaping up to be a must-see destination for Michael Jackson fans around the world.