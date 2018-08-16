CLOSE
Funk Flex Says Cardi B’s Camp Paid DJ’s To Play Her Music

Birth Of A Nation With Dae Dae, Shy Glizzy And PnB Rock

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Funk Flex says Cardi B’s camp paid DJ’s for air time to play her music at the beginning of her career.

The on-going feud between Cardi B & Funk Flex continues to live on. After Flex went at Cardi earlier this year for not writing her own rhymes and then calling her out for saying she’s the self-proclaimed “King of New York,” the veteran DJ is back going at the Invasion of Privacy rapper today, this time saying her camp tried paying him and other DJ’s to play her music in the beginning of her career.

Funk Flex Says Cardi B’s Camp Paid DJ’s To Play Her Music was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

