Don Juan Fasho: Movies Opening This Week!!!

CRAZY RICH ASIANS (Romantic Comedy)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Chinese American economics professor Rachel Chu accompanies her boyfriend to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, only to become thrust into the lives of Asia’s rich and famous.

WHO’S IN IT? Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, AwkwafinaKen Jeong

TRIVIA:

  • Opened Wednesday.
  • Based on the novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan.
  • It’s the first Western-produced movie featuring a predominantly Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club 25 years ago.
  • Wealthy fans are buying tickets for strangers to ensure a big box office. (The Daily Beast)

 

 

MILE 22 (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? An American intelligence officer tries to smuggle a police officer with valuable information out of the country.

WHO’S IN IT? Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey, John Malkovich

TRIVIA:

  • Mark Wahlberg has also worked with director Peter Berg in Lone Survivor (2013), Deepwater Horizon (2016), Patriots Day (2016).
  • There are already plans for a sequel.
  • Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos visited the set during filming in the South American country. Director Peter Berg had Santos attempt to shoot a scene.

 

 

ALPHA (Adventure)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A young man struggles against the elements during the last Ice Age to find his way home, all the while developing a friendship with a wolf.

WHO’S IN IT? Kodi Smit-McPhee, Natassia Malthe, Leonor Varela

TRIVIA:

  • The dog in the movie is a Czechoslovakian wolfdog.
  • The production was investigated after five bison were allegedly killed for the movie.
  • The film was shot in Canada.

Also in theaters: Juliet, Naked, starring Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke, and The Wife, starring Elizabeth McGovern and Christian Slater.

Photos
