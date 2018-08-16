CLOSE
National
Home > National

State Senator Is Trying To Stop BBQ Beckys Of The World From Calling 911

A Trump supporter reportedly called the police on New York State Senator Jesse Hamilton while he was campaigning in his own district.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Recent Living While Black incidents have inspired new proposed legislation in New York. A state senator introduced a measure that would designate 911 calls on Black people motivated by racial bias or profiling to be hate crimes.

SEE ALSO: No Penalties For Making Baseless 911 Calls Encourage People Like #PermitPatty To Harass Black Folks

Senator Jesse Hamilton, who represents Brownsville, Crown Heights and Flatbush, Brooklyn, was reported to police by a self-professed Trump supporter for campaigning in his own district last Thursday (Aug. 9), the New York Post reported. His experience mirrors that of many other law-abiding people of color who have been confronted or arrested by cops after someone called 911 on them for no legitimate reason.

National outcry was sparked after a Philadelphia Starbucks manager’s 911 call led to two Black men being wrongfully arrested for just sitting in the store in April. The outrage seemingly hit another level when a woman, who was nicknamed “BBQ Becky” and reportedly identified as Jennifer Schulte, called police on a Black family for barbecuing in Oakland in May. These and several other incidents have motivated Hamilton to offer a possible solution to the widespread problem.

Hamilton introduced the 911 Discrimination bill in New York State on Wednesday (Aug. 15). The measure will help to stop the “misuse” of calling 911, he said in a tweet after his Campaigning While Black experience.

“That’s gonna be a hate crime,” said Hamilton, as reported by the Prospect Heights Patch. “This pattern of calling the police on Black people going about their business and participating in the life of our country has to stop.”

The state senator also addressed the Philadelphia Starbucks incident. “Waiting for your friends at a Starbucks is not a 911 call,” Hamilton said. “It’s a call of intimidation.”

Current legislation outlaws “false reports by designating racially-motivated 911 calls as hate crimes, especially in instances where the call results in police responding with the preconception that the person might cause a threat.” Hamilton’s bill would strengthen that legislation, pushing people who have the police called on them to report incidents and police to investigate whether those calls were justified. No word yet on when the bill could get approval to become law.

SEE ALSO:

Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her

What’s Adenomyosis? Gabrielle Union Reveals Diagnosis After Opening Up About Infertility Struggles

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

April Ryan To Robin Roberts: All Of The Black Women Omarosa Attacked

7 photos Launch gallery

April Ryan To Robin Roberts: All Of The Black Women Omarosa Attacked

Continue reading April Ryan To Robin Roberts: All Of The Black Women Omarosa Attacked

April Ryan To Robin Roberts: All Of The Black Women Omarosa Attacked

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer's career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Now she has a book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, and appears to be attempting to get in the good graces of the community she has disrespected for years, especially Black women. Here is every time Omarosa attacked Black women.

State Senator Is Trying To Stop BBQ Beckys Of The World From Calling 911 was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close