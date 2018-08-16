Donald Trump goes after any and everyone who criticizes him, yesterday it was former CIA Director, John Brennan. Brennan has been openly critical of Trump and now he has decided to take away his security clearances. Russ believes that he did this partially to divert attention away from him calling Omarosa a “dog,” and distract people from her book.

#RussRant: This Isn’t America was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

