OMAROSA: Releases Recording Of Job Offer From Trump Daughter-in-Law

Another day, another secret recording released by former White House aide and reality show star Omarosa Manigault Newman. This one, released Thursday, has her being offered a job for $180,000 a year to work on Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign by Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, provided she remained “positive.”

Omarosa dismissed the job offer as hush money.

The recording was played on MSNBC. In it, Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric, brought up an article published in The New York Times in which Omarosa is quoted making negative remarks following her December 2017 firing from the White House.

On the recording Lara Trump is heard saying, “Listen, obviously, with, The New York Times article and stuff, you know … they wrote about you. It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out.”

Then she goes on to offer Omarosa a position on the campaign for $15,000 a month, and does the math aloud to determine that it’s $180,000 for the year. (New York Post)

