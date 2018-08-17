ARETHA FRANKLIN: The World Mourns

Aretha Franklin passed away this morning at age 76. The whole world is mourning, including some of music and showbiz’s biggest names.
We’ve heard directly from a few music stars:
Keith Richards: “It’s a sad day but what a glorious lady. Her voice says it all!”
Elton John: “The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favorite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John the Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshiped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen.”
David Crosby: “She was a hero to me.”
Dave Mason: “Love and Respect always. What a gem.”
Collective Soul’s Ed Roland: “There are some people placed here on this earth only to sing. There are some people placed here on this earth only to inspire. Very few have ever been able to do both. Aretha Franklin was one of the exceptional few. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Aretha.”
Collective Soul’s Will Turpin: “I always loved Aretha’s performance in The Blues Brothers. She was really a Soul, Blues, and Rock N Roll all-in-one badass woman.”
Don Felder: “I remember being a young kid playing in a club and hearing ‘RESPECT’ and ‘CHAIN OF FOOLS’ and the hair standing up on the back of my neck. I had to find out who that was and once I knew, I saved up and bought every one of her records. One of the greatest talents of both the 20th and 21st century. Her soulful voice will be missed here among us mortals but I’m certain she’s rocking in heaven big time.”
Kathy Sledge: “My heart goes out to Aretha Franklin and family. I will personally never, ever forget how she was the first person to passionately reach out to my family at our sister Joni’s untimely death. How she was a ‘constant comfort’ for us in our time of need. I know that the Lord will call us all home someday… Oh, but the special ones take a part of us with them. We love you Aretha. You will forever be the reigning Queen of our Heart and Soul. Take your crown!”
Neil Giraldo: “From Memphis to ‘Motor City’ Michigan and throughout the world, the song, the voice, the passion of one of the greatest vocalists of all time has taken the journey home. R.I.P. Aretha Franklin. Peace.”
Bryan Adams: “Goodbye Aretha Franklin. Thank you for all the inspiration, and thank you for singing my song, “Never Gonna Break My Faith.”
Tommy Shaw of Styx: “My heart aches hearing that Aretha has passed away. She taught us all the difference between singing a song and testifying it. Her voice never let her down, nor did her spirit. That heavenly band just got the upgrade of an eternity. With love and R-E-S-P-E-C-T…”
Narada Michael Walden (produced four of her albums): “I am truly saddened by the passing of the Queen of Soul. Aretha set the world on fire musically. Until recently, she was sending me ideas for new songs to ignite even more fire. She was extremely, super professional, and would not show up at the studio until she was completely ready to do serious damage. What a voice! What a musician! She loved her family, loved humanity, and encouraged young musicians to do their thing. I am in awe of her talents, as we all are, but even more in awe with her humility and giving heart.”
Joe Walsh: “Thanks for being ‘THE SOUL SISTER’ to all of us. We will never forget you. Aretha was a national treasure. RIP.”
Melissa Manchester: “I want to send prayers of peace to her and my gratitude to God for Aretha Franklin. She was the voice of liberation in my youth, the light that gave me the courage to keep walking on my path. To this day, I can’t get over her rendition of ‘How I Got Over!’ She was the most high singer of excellence, matched by mostly excellent songs. The height and depth of her soulful voice and exceptional piano playing woke something in me. She was as uniquely refined as Judy [Garland] or Ella [Fitzgerald] and holds that equally important place in my heart. I was honored to have met her, sung with her and delighted to see how nonplussed she was even in front of a crowd of cameras. (I love that she’s holding her too tight shoes. She leaned on me to take them off, saying ‘That’s enough of that!’). Long live the Queen of Soul. Long live her light. Long live the sound of Aretha.”
Paul Stanley: “There will NEVER be another Aretha Franklin. Only those inspired by her as they reach for the impossible.”
Peter Frampton: “Everyone loves Aretha Franklin. She is the powerhouse voice of my life. No one can touch her passion and soul. We have used ‘Rock Steady’ as the track we hear before we go on stage for years. Her greatness as a singer and piano player inspire me to reach for the unattainable. RIP Aretha.”
Robbie Robertson: “When the legendary Atlantic Records producer Jerry Wexler told me that he had recorded ‘The Weight’ with Aretha Franklin, I thought, how does it get better than that? When I heard their version, I was thrilled that she sang the hell out of it and had Duane Allman on slide guitar. A dream come true. Aretha doesn’t scream, squall, or yell, she SINGS— from the heavens with grace and style. Sending blessings and appreciations to the Queen.”
Rod Stewart: “Always loved you, always will. Not only the Queen of Soul, but the queen of all our hearts.”
Ronnie Wood: “God Bless Aretha.”
Neal Schon: “God Bless You Aretha. Your Voice was such an Inspiration to myself and will live on forever.”
U2: “RIP. Civil rights activist, Queen of Soul, thank you.”
Eric Clapton: “So Sad… Privileged to have lived and breathed the same air, at the same time that her music healed the Earth.”
Freddie Mercury from 1984: “Aretha Franklin’s phrasing is just wonderful, so effortless. I wish I could sing like her. She sings like a dream, she doesn’t have to think about it.”
Graham Nash: “One of the greatest musical moments I ever had was standing, with Crosby, right beside her at the Grammy soundcheck in 1971, while she was singing ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ at the electric piano… It was unforgettable… What an incredible talent she was.”
Bob Seger: “What an other worldly talent. Legendary. Right up there with the greatest singers ever. She will be greatly missed. Irreplaceable.”
Sam Moore: “Aretha Franklin and I have been friends and label mates for more than 60 years. I adored her and I know the feelings were mutual. While I’m heartbroken that she’s gone I know she’s in the Lord’s arms and she’s not in pain or suffering anymore from the damn cancer that took her away from us. I’m going to hope, pray and count on the fact that I will see her again sometime. Rest in the Lord’s arms in love, Re.”
Gamble and Huff: “We not only admire Aretha Franklin for her singing ability, but we appreciate what she did to uplift the community. We have always been honored and elated — and are still on ‘Cloud Nine’ — for having her cover two of our songs: ‘A Brand New Me’ and ‘Christmas Just Ain’t Christmas Without the One You Love.’ While we never got the opportunity to work directly with Aretha, she was our dear friend. We send our deepest and sincere condolences out to her family. She was truly the best!”
And many more have paid tribute on social media.
I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin.
What a life. What a legacy!
So much love, respect and gratitude.
This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world
The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists.
Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I’ve ever known. #Aretha
An unbelievable woman and voice. It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin https://youtu.be/Ng3JFevjEa4
God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family
Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul
Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul
I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2)
The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you
Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.
Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XHsnZT7Z2yQ …
I’ve had so many influences in my life, and one of them is the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, Aretha. I’ll sing this one for you. https://youtu.be/MUTNz-BE8UI
Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend.
It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me….she will be missed by the world.
I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends.
Whether it was Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Pop,or Civil Rights, Aretha Franklin was the greatest gift and the voice of a generation. She could turn any song into a hymn. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but that band in heaven just got our Angel
Rest In Peace Aretha
The queen of soul…
There will never be another.
So much love and respect from the McGraw family.
A friend of mine told me once,
“when you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced, live your life so that when you’re gone, the world cries and you rejoice.” #ArethaFranklin
The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement.
As the One and Only ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin was simply peerless. She has reigned supreme. and will always be held in the highest firmament of stars as the most exceptional vocalist, performer and recording artist the world has ever been privilege… https://ift.tt/2BdZudN
We have lost the greatest singer of our time. As a songwriter, I know personally how meaningful a gifted interpreter of material can be.
No one can replace her.
– Billy Joel
So sad. Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul has passed away. Our prayers and condolences to family, friends and fans.
Very sad to hear the news about Aretha, she was so inspiring and wherever you were she always brought you to church.
I have loved Aretha Franklin’s music my entire life, and her music has played in our audience for 15 years. My heart goes out to her family. #RESPECT #QueenofSoul
RESPECT 2 the Queen!!!
Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace.
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!
All my love to the Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin paved the way for so many of us in music. Her voice & legacy will never be forgotten.
My heart is broken with the loss of my Queen, my Mentor, my True Friend
I will always cherish our moments together and LOVE YOU FOREVER. My heartfelt condolences to your family #ArethaFranklin #SoulSister #QueenofSoul
This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our Father. I will miss her so much but I know she’s at peace. #QueenOfSoul
“…To me, @ArethaFranklin was really the top, the best. She was one of those people who opened her mouth and out came brilliance.” ~ James Taylor#ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul
Aretha, your music set a standard for every single lady in this industry to rise to. You have touched minds, hearts and spirits, including my own. I pray you have a smooth journey Ree Ree and hopefully I’ll get to sing with you in the Heavenly choir. Love you #QueenOfSoul