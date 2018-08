WTFasho I can’t believe The Bengals are releasing George Iloka, according to reports and Iloka himself.

He even confirmed the report on his Twitter, see what he had to say below. (WLWT)

George Iloka ✔@George_iloka You can’t just say God’s Plan during the good. It’s God’s Plan during the bad and the uncertain. So….. God’s Plan 9,231

