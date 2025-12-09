Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Freestore Food Bank & St. Elizabeth Partner to Provide 1,500 Holiday Meals to Local Families

The spirit of giving is alive in the Tri-State as the Freestore Food Bank and St. Elizabeth Healthcare team up once again to make the holidays brighter for families in need. This year marks the fourth annual holiday meal giveaway, with 1,500 meal boxes being distributed through a drive-through event at St. Elizabeth’s Covington campus.

Food pantries across the region continue to see increased demand, driven by rising grocery prices and the added strain of the recent government shutdown. For many families, a holiday meal is far from guaranteed — and that’s exactly why this initiative matters.

The distribution will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Elizabeth Campus in Covington. Each vehicle can receive up to two meal boxes, each filled with traditional holiday fixings to help families enjoy a warm, festive meal at home.

On Monday, volunteers also delivered boxes directly to area senior centers, ensuring older adults facing food insecurity won’t be left out this season.

With more families struggling to make ends meet, the Freestore Food Bank and St. Elizabeth Healthcare hope this annual effort provides not only food — but comfort, relief, and a sense of community during the holidays.