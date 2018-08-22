ARETHA FRANKLIN: No Last Will Or Trust

Aretha Franklin died without a will or trust.

According to Michigan state law, her estate worth $80 million shall be equally divided among her four children. On Tuesday, they formally filed a document claiming their rightful part. Her children range in age from 63 to 48 years old.

The Queen of Soul died at the age of 76 due to advanced pancreatic cancer.

She’d been ill for some time, so it comes as a shock that Aretha never took time to make final arrangements. Her long-time attorney told the Detroit Free Press, (quote) “I was after her for a number of years. A trust would’ve expedited things, kept the family out of probate and kept things private.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Over 50 years in showbiz and more than 100 songs hitting the charts, and yet Aretha was worth “only” $80 million.

The top acts these days can make $80 million on a single tour.

Her niece, Sabrina Owens , requested to represent the estate in legal matters.

The private funeral is scheduled for August 31st, with two days prior of public viewing for fans to pay their R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

