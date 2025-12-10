Carter Wilson: New General Manager at South Florida

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Carter Wilson Accepts General Manager Position at South Florida

Carter Wilson, assistant football general manager for the Cincinnati Bearcats, is heading south. Wilson has accepted the general manager position at the University of South Florida, marking a major career step after a strong run with Cincinnati.

Wilson joined the Bearcats in 2023 as director of scouting and quickly became a key figure in the program’s recruiting strategy. His work building relationships with high-level recruits helped elevate Cincinnati’s pipeline, including his role in securing four-star signee Lance Dawson. In 2025, Wilson was promoted to assistant general manager, where he continued strengthening the program’s roster-building foundation.

With Wilson’s departure, Cincinnati is expected to move swiftly to fill the now-vacant assistant GM role as the Bearcats prepare for the next phase of their recruiting and roster development efforts.