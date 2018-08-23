ARETHA FRANKLIN: People Cover Story

Aretha Franklin is the cover story of People magazine’s issue that goes on sale Friday. It calls her “an icon, an inspiration — and a pop diva second to none — and to her final bow, she remained fiercely private and unshakeable in her faith.”

Though ailing for nearly a decade, the Queen of Soul never discussed her cancer publicly. Recalling her toughness, biographer David Ritz refers to a 2014 New York concert, where she told the audience that doctors had indeed given her dire news, but said she had recovered, adding, “I come from a praying family.”

