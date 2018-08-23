CLOSE
Snoop Dogg To Drop A Cookbook: “From Crook To Cook”

Snoop Dogg has announced that he is releasing a cookbook, From Crook to Cook, through Chronicle Books in October 2018.

From Crook to Cook is slated to include a host of “cannabis-free, OG staples” such as baked mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, soft flour tacos, and more, organized by meals and occasions. Unsurprisingly, the 50-recipe book will also include a Gin and Juice formula.

“You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen. I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favorite recipes, ya dig?” the legendary West Coast representative says in a statement.

