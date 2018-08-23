CLOSE
Feature Story
Ariana Grande Sides With Nicki Minaj In Travis Scott Beef

Ariana is Team Minaj ... sort of

Ariana Grande isn’t being shy about who she’s siding with in the Nicki Minaj feud against Travis Scott.

Days after Minaj went on a tweet storm claiming that Scott’s Astroworld wasn’t the number one album, accusing Scott of using his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi to boost sales of the album, Ariana had a comment of her own and used the Sweetener Session album in Chicago to drop it.

This of course coming days after Minaj vehemently attacked Travis on her radio show, going so far to call him the “h– n—a of the week.”

Ariana made a joke about her album potentially going to number one, saying “We have three days left, you don’t know what Travis could pull.”

Grande of course has a better chance to land that No. 1 spot as she broke a Spotify record for women when Sweetener hit the streaming platform last Thursday night. Forbes reports that the album had earned 109 million Spotify streams, besting the 102 million Spotify streams that Cardi B picked up when her Invasion Of Privacy album dropped this past April.

But in a beef between Scott and her “Bed” and “Side to Side” collaborator, why wouldn’t Ariana be on Nicki’s … side?

Photos
