DL’s GED Section: Donald Trump Is The ‘Master Of Distraction’

Mollie Tibbetts was murdered and it seems like the White House is using her death to further their immigration agenda. It’s almost like her death has become a political talking point for them. They are seemingly obsessed with the fact that her killer was an immigrant. But, when Nia Wilson was murdered in Oakland by a white supremacist, they didn’t say a word. They are dead set on stopping immigrants from coming the the United States, but it seems like they’re alarmingly okay with white supremacy.

