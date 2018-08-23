CLOSE
National
Home > National

No Joke: Police Union Wants To Pay Witnesses To Beat Up People Resisting Arrest

Even the police department thinks it’s a crazy idea.

0 reads
Leave a comment

This is for real: A New York City police union wants to offer cash as an incentive for bystanders to put down their video recorders and help cops subdue suspects who resist arrest.

See Also: Baltimore Cop Resigns After Assaulting Man But Could Turn Up In Another Police Department

Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association in New York, lamented Wednesday that respect for cops has hit rock bottom. He somehow believes that offering people $500 rewards would encourage them to “do the right thing,” WCBS-TV reported.

That idea, however, didn’t go over so well in the city’s communities of color.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the Harlem-based National Action Network, was “disgusted but not surprised” by the proposal. He referred to the move as a reminder that people of color are undervalued and targeted.

“This attempt to exacerbate vigilante violence against Black and Brown people and now monetarily incentivize that violence is unconscionable,” the civil rights leader said.

Under the union’s proposal, Mullins recommended that bystanders identify themselves before jumping into a fight to aid officers. “Grab his hand or hold him down,” the union boss suggested, anything to help the officer get the job done.

But even the New York City Police Department, which helped to pioneer the racist “broken windows policy,” wants nothing to do with the police union’s idea.

“The NYPD encourages people to support their cops by calling 911,” a statement said. “The department doesn’t want to see people put in harm’s way unnecessarily to collect a reward.”

Other critics rejected the notion that the union’s proposal was about improving public safety.

“Instead, it is an attempt by police unions to seize on the dangerous and false right-wing narrative that police are under constant attack and use it to discourage the public from exercising their right to film encounters with the police to prevent abuse and hold them accountable,” said Communities United for Police Reform spokesperson Monifa Bandele.

Despite all the criticism, the union is working with retired police officer and Brooklyn state Sen. Martin Golden to draft legislation.

SEE ALSO:

Trump The Colonizer Moves To Protect White Land Owners In Africa

Salacious Details Revealed After Paris Dennard Outed As A Sexual Predator

Aretha Franklin performs live

Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul Performing

11 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul Performing

Continue reading Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul Performing

Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul Performing

Aretha Franklin sang her heart out during each and every time she stepped on a stage, rightfully earning herself the nickname of the Queen of Soul. Whether it was during her humble start as a teenage star-in-the making or performing for American presidents, Aretha felt right at home live on stage. Scroll through the below photos for a retrospective in pictures of the legacy she carved out as one of the greatest singers the world has ever seen.  

No Joke: Police Union Wants To Pay Witnesses To Beat Up People Resisting Arrest was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close