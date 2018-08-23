Salacious Details Revealed After Paris Dennard Outed As A Sexual Predator

Paris Dennard was flying high just three days ago when Trump praised him on Twitter for disrespecting the ex-deputy director of the CIA’s Counterterrorist Center Phil Mudd. Now, it has all fallen down. The Washington Post just went public with a story about Dennard getting fired from Arizona State University for sexual harassment.

Reportedly, he got the pink slip from Arizona State University and, according to their report, in one incident he told a recent graduate he wanted to have sex with her and “pretended to unzip his pants in her presence, tried to get her to sit on his lap, and made masturbatory gestures.” In the 2014 report, Dennard didn’t deny the accusation but said it was just a joke — sounds like he was defending deplorable behavior even before Trump.

Another woman in the report said Dennard touched her “neck with his tongue” and “came up behind EMPLOYEE 1 during another [McCain Institute] event and whispered in her ear that he wanted to ‘f—’ her.” The report claims he admitted to this inappropriate behavior.

Dennard was placed on administrative leave in the fall of 2014 and was “involuntarily separated” in early 2015.

In response to the report, Dennard told the Post, “he had not seen the full report and ‘was led to believe’ it was ‘sealed and proprietary.’” He also added, “I cannot comment on items I have never seen regarding allegations I still believe to be false. This is sadly another politically motivated attempt to besmirch my character, and shame me into silence for my support of President Trump and the GOP.”

CNN has already placed him on “leave,” which means he will be fired soon. We’ll see how the GOP and conservatives support him now—he is not Trump and whether or not he knows it, he is still a Black man.

