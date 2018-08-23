CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

From The #DeleAlliChallenge To Palm Magic, These Hand Tricks Have People OBSESSED

Have your finger lotion ready.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Close-up of couple holding hands

Source: WIN-Initiative/Neleman / Getty

This week on the Internet, it’s all about them hands.

And no, I’m not talking about McDonald’s fights or any other dark twisted subject your mind was headed in.

I’m talking about three head-scratching hand tricks that’ve captivated social media.

The first trick has folks exploring the wondrous things their palms can do thanks to Twitter user @kay_dera. Peep her magic-like trick below!

 

The Twitter user posted her video on Tuesday and already it has gotten over 1.85 million views.

So clearly, the Internet’s mind was blown.

It wasn’t long before other people dared to try @kay_dera’s trick.

Some folks had it ALL wrong…

Others had to flex on us with a “first try” execution…

Some put a poppin’ soundtrack to their moves.

 

Then of course, there were those who were still lost in the sauce…

Finally, a good person of the people decided to do the challenge at a slower pace and from a different angle. She cracked the code for many folks who were still lost on how the hand trick was done.

Hit the next page to peep the video!

From The #DeleAlliChallenge To Palm Magic, These Hand Tricks Have People OBSESSED was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close