‘Street Fighter’ Game Awards Teaser Hints At This Movie Not Taking Itself Seriously At All

Paramount Pictures / Legendary Entertainment / Street Fighter

During the Game Awards, we got our first look at the upcoming Street Fighter movie, and fans are still talking about it.

There were plenty of significant announcements and epic moments during a night that saw a small independent game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, walk away with a record nine awards, including Game of the Year.

One of those moments was when the cast (minus 50 Cent) of the highly anticipated Street Fighter film from Legendary Entertainment hit the stage.

The movie has been the talk of the video game world since its eyebrow-raising cast was announced, with people wondering how in the world these actors would bring some of the most beloved video game characters to life on the big screen.

Well, following 50 Cent’s tease, which did show him looking the part as Street Fighter’s knockoff version of Mike Tyson, we finally got a good look at his cast members as the other world warriors.

Hitting the Game Awards stage to share with the world the first look at the movie was Noah Centineo (Ken Masters), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Jason Momoa (Blanka), Roman Reigns (Akuma), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), reigning WWE champion Cody Rhodes (Guile), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki), Vidyut Jammwal (Dhalsim), Eric André (Don Sauvage). Orville Peck (Vega), Olivier Richters (Zangief), Hirooki Goto (E. Honda), and Mel Jarnson (Cammy).

What we saw in the tease was that this film, while being based on one of, if not the most well-known and beloved, fight video game franchises in the world, will try its best to recreate the over-the-top moments from the game, while at the same time not taking itself too seriously because it does look silly.

Case in point: Cody Rhodes, who does some pretty ridiculous storylines in the WWE, looks pretty hilarious as Guile, sporting the signature flat top while pulling off a flash kick.

This Street Fighter Movie Doesn’t Have A High Bar To Clear

The trailer did its job to build buzz around the film, which doesn’t really have a high bar to clear, thanks to 1994’s Street Fighter movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile and Raul Julia in what turned out to be his final role as M. Bison, in what many declare to be one of the worst video game movie adaptations of all time.

What remains to be seen is whether this film from Eric André Show alum Kiatao Sakuri will deliver the hadouken of a hit we all hope it will be when it arrives in theaters on October 16, 2026.

The video game streets are still buzzing following the trailer’s release. You can see what they have to say about Street Fighter below.