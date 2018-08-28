CLOSE
DONALD TRUMP: Finally Speaks About John McCain

After refusing to acknowledge reporters’ questions about John McCain all of Monday, Donald Trump finally spoke about the late senator, who some have called his political nemesis.

During a dinner with evangelical leaders on Monday night, Trump finally paid tribute to McCain, who died Saturday from brain cancer.

During a dinner Monday night, Donald Trump belatedly paid tribute to  Senator John McCain who died Saturday. OC:…[Courtesy of 24/7 News Source]

“Also our hearts and prayers are going to the family of Senator John McCain. There will be a lot of activity over the next number of days and we very much appreciate everything that Senator McCain has done for our country.”

Trump’s words came after he was widely criticized for nixing an official statement from the White House that called McCain a “hero,” in favor of his own tweet that offered condolences to the McCain family but offered no mention of McCain’s service to our country.

It also followed the White House returning the flag to half-staff Monday afternoon in McCain’s honor. Following that controversy, Trump issued a statement, which read, “Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.”

The statement added that Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a ceremony honoring McCain at the Capitol on Friday. Also, Trump granted the request of the McCain family to have his remains transported by the military from Arizona to Washington, D.C. for a service at the U.S. Naval Academy. Trump added that General John Kelly, Secretary James Mattis and Ambassador John Bolton will represent his administration at the service. (Good Morning America)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s good to see that Trump finally did the right thing. It’s too bad he had to show some disrespect early on.
  • Reporters hammered Trump with multiple questions throughout the day on Monday, forcing his hand.
  • Ivanka Trump called McCain a “hero” Monday at a Washington, D.C. event for women’s empowerment.

 

Don Juan Fasho

Photos
