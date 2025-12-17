Come Get This Fool: Donald Trump Installs Plaques Mocking Obama-Biden Under Official White House Portrait

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Donald Trump is in full distraction mode as the days, hours, and minutes count down toward Friday’s release of the long awaited Epstein files.

Today’s exhibition of intellectual inference comes in of the orange führer’s favorite form of diversion, petty slander. According to ABC News, Trump installed plaques underneath the photos of President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden in the White House’s “Presidential Walk of Fame” in the West Wing. These plaques highlight all the talking points that Trump uses when casting aspersions on his superior predecessors.

“Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History,” adding that he took office “as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States” and that “Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.”

Under the photo of President Obama, Trump’s petty plaque reads, in part:

“Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History. As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946…Obama also spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History.”

President Obama’s plaque also blames him for helping ISIS spread, allowing Russia to take parts of Ukraine, and “crippling” small business through government regulation.

Obsequious White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says that each blurb was written by Trump himself.`

“The plaques are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind. As a student of history, many were written directly by the President himself,”

The Epstein files are going to go EGOT when they drop.

