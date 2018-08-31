CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

ARETHA FRANKLIN: Funeral Details

3 reads
Leave a comment

Aretha Franklin‘s funeral service on Friday morning will be a five-and-a-half hour production with musical tributes, orchestral interludes, guest speakers and religious figures. The ambitious schedule nearly resembles a presidential inauguration or Oscars telecast.

The Celebration of Life at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple will begin at 9:30 am with a musical prelude, followed by a lighting of candles.

For those planning to tune in or catch the live stream, take note of the planned times for these A-listers:

  • Faith Hill‘s musical tribute is set for 10:45 am.
  • Ariana Grande will perform at 11:03.
  • Chaka Khan will sing at 12:36.
  • Ron Isley (of The Isley Brothers) at 12:41 pm.
  • Fantasia‘s segment begins at 1:10.
  • Jennifer Hudson will sing at 2:10.
  • Stevie Wonder goes on at 2:35.
  • Jennifer Holliday will sing during the recessional at 2:45.

Guest speakers include:

  • Former Attorney General Eric Holder at 12:00 noon.
  • U.S. Senator from Michigan Gary Peters at 12:05 pm.
  • Former President Bill Clinton at 12:10.
  • Judge Greg Mathis at 12:19.
  • Reverend Al Sharpton at 12:31.
  • Reverend Jesse Jackson at 12:51.
  • Tyler Perry at 1:15.
  • Cicely Tyson at 1:17.
  • Clive Davis at 1:20.
  • Smokey Robinson at 1:25 pm.
  • Basketball great Isaiah Thomas at 1:34.
  • Sociologist and news commentator Michael Eric Dyson at 1:48 pm.

Portions of the service will air on CNN and FOX news. The Word Network will stream the event online.

Aretha Franklin , Details , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Funeral

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close