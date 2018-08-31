ARETHA FRANKLIN: Funeral Details

Aretha Franklin‘s funeral service on Friday morning will be a five-and-a-half hour production with musical tributes, orchestral interludes, guest speakers and religious figures. The ambitious schedule nearly resembles a presidential inauguration or Oscars telecast.

The Celebration of Life at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple will begin at 9:30 am with a musical prelude, followed by a lighting of candles.

For those planning to tune in or catch the live stream, take note of the planned times for these A-listers:

Faith Hill ‘s musical tribute is set for 10:45 am.

‘s musical tribute is set for 10:45 am. Ariana Grande will perform at 11:03.

will perform at 11:03. Chaka Khan will sing at 12:36.

will sing at 12:36. Ron Isley (of The Isley Brothers ) at 12:41 pm.

(of ) at 12:41 pm. Fantasia ‘s segment begins at 1:10.

‘s segment begins at 1:10. Jennifer Hudson will sing at 2:10.

will sing at 2:10. Stevie Wonder goes on at 2:35.

goes on at 2:35. Jennifer Holliday will sing during the recessional at 2:45.

Guest speakers include:

Former Attorney General Eric Holder at 12:00 noon.

at 12:00 noon. U.S. Senator from Michigan Gary Peters at 12:05 pm.

at 12:05 pm. Former President Bill Clinton at 12:10.

at 12:10. Judge Greg Mathis at 12:19.

at 12:19. Reverend Al Sharpton at 12:31.

at 12:31. Reverend Jesse Jackson at 12:51.

at 12:51. Tyler Perry at 1:15.

at 1:15. Cicely Tyson at 1:17.

at 1:17. Clive Davis at 1:20.

at 1:20. Smokey Robinson at 1:25 pm.

at 1:25 pm. Basketball great Isaiah Thomas at 1:34.

at 1:34. Sociologist and news commentator Michael Eric Dyson at 1:48 pm.

Portions of the service will air on CNN and FOX news. The Word Network will stream the event online.

