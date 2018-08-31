ARETHA FRANKLIN: Funeral Details

3 reads Leave a comment
Aretha Franklin‘s funeral service on Friday morning will be a five-and-a-half hour production with musical tributes, orchestral interludes, guest speakers and religious figures. The ambitious schedule nearly resembles a presidential inauguration or Oscars telecast.
The Celebration of Life at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple will begin at 9:30 am with a musical prelude, followed by a lighting of candles.
For those planning to tune in or catch the live stream, take note of the planned times for these A-listers:
- Faith Hill‘s musical tribute is set for 10:45 am.
- Ariana Grande will perform at 11:03.
- Chaka Khan will sing at 12:36.
- Ron Isley (of The Isley Brothers) at 12:41 pm.
- Fantasia‘s segment begins at 1:10.
- Jennifer Hudson will sing at 2:10.
- Stevie Wonder goes on at 2:35.
- Jennifer Holliday will sing during the recessional at 2:45.
Guest speakers include:
- Former Attorney General Eric Holder at 12:00 noon.
- U.S. Senator from Michigan Gary Peters at 12:05 pm.
- Former President Bill Clinton at 12:10.
- Judge Greg Mathis at 12:19.
- Reverend Al Sharpton at 12:31.
- Reverend Jesse Jackson at 12:51.
- Tyler Perry at 1:15.
- Cicely Tyson at 1:17.
- Clive Davis at 1:20.
- Smokey Robinson at 1:25 pm.
- Basketball great Isaiah Thomas at 1:34.
- Sociologist and news commentator Michael Eric Dyson at 1:48 pm.
Portions of the service will air on CNN and FOX news. The Word Network will stream the event online.
