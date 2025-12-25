Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Oh Baby! Celebrities Who Welcomed New Additions in 2025

2025 was a memorable year filled with cultural moments, major milestones, and plenty of joyful headlines—and one of the biggest highlights came from the growing families of our favorite stars. From chart-topping artists to hip-hop legends, several celebrities welcomed new additions that made 2025 a year to remember.

Music icons Rihanna and Cardi B both celebrated the arrival of new babies, continuing their journeys into motherhood while balancing global stardom. Rising stars Coi Leray and Flo Milli also joined the list, marking exciting new chapters in their personal lives as their careers continue to soar.

The baby boom didn’t stop there. Actress and singer Serayah and rapper Joey Bada$$ welcomed their first child together, sharing the joy of parenthood with fans. Meanwhile, Cassie expanded her family by giving birth to her third child, and powerhouse vocalist Tori Kelly celebrated becoming a mom for the first time.

One of the most talked-about family moments of the year came from hip-hop royalty. Eminem officially became a grandfather in 2025 after his daughter, Hailie Jade, welcomed her first son—an emotional milestone for fans who have watched her grow up through his music.

From first-time parents to growing families and even a new generation in hip-hop lineage, 2025 proved to be a year full of love, life, and legacy. These joyful arrivals reminded fans that beyond the spotlight, family remains one of life’s greatest blessings.