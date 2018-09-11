HURRICANE FLORENCE: More Than 1.5 Million People Evacuated

Hurricane watches have been posted for the coasts of North and South Carolina. Warnings will likely be posted tomorrow (Wednesday).

As Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall on Thursday, state and local officials in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have called for the evacuation of approximately 1.5 million people.

On Monday, Florence was upped to a Category 4 hurricane after its wind zone doubled in size as it continues to gain intensity as it travels across the Atlantic.

There are fears that the warm water off the U.S. coast could push the storm’s wind speeds to 155 miles per hour before it makes landfall, likely in the vicinity of the border between North and South Carolina.

Though forecasts late Monday had Florence landing in North Carolina, it’s possible it could go either north or south. Whatever the case, rain is likely to swamp the area, possibly for days. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

Wondering how much of this is due to global warming?

Take heed of warnings and evacuate if you’re in the affected areas.

Let’s hope that this isn’t a disaster for the Carolinas.

