Do you think you’re too comfortable with your man? Here are 10 things that mean you might be. If you schedule sex or wear period panties on date night, you might be too comfortable. Have you ever kissed him while he’s peeing? Do you tell him about your poop? If so you’re way too comfortable!

DL’s Top 10: How Can You Tell You’re Too Comfortable With Your Man was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

