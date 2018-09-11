Jazzy Report: More Nike Boycotts

People are still upset about Colin Kaepernick being the face of Nike’s new Just Do It Campaign. The Mayor of Kenner Louisiana has banned his staff from purchasing Nike products for use in the city rec centers. The policy has been criticized by other officials. But, Nike doesn’t seem to be negatively affected by the “boycotts,” their online sales are up 31 percent.

