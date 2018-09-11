CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Remy Ma Calls Out Joe Budden on His Own Podcast!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day

Source: Arturo Holmes / @ArtuGraphiq

Remy Ma plays no games! She recently went on rapper Joe Budden’s “State of the Culture” podcast where she questioned him on if he was gonna respond to Eminem dissing him on his Kamikaze album.

Joe Budden on The Breakfast Club

Source: Power 105 / Power 105

When Remy asked Joe about his response he playfully tried to switch the subject to the diss that Eminem made about rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Remy stopped him and said, “Is that because he actually dissed you and you have yet to respond because you mad pu**y and you scared to death and he would flame you if you even try it? Is that why?” Joe carefully replied, “I just like rap where people are saying things; that’s all. And Machine Gun Kelly, regardless of what you think of his actual skill set, he had a lot to say.”

Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - November 16, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Remy responded, “No one really gives a f**k about what MGK has to say. We want to know what are you going to say! What are you going to say?!”

Wow!! Remy went in! Do you think Joe Budden should respond to Eminem?

Remy Ma Calls Out Joe Budden on His Own Podcast! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close