Remy Ma Calls Out Joe Budden on His Own Podcast!

Remy Ma plays no games! She recently went on rapper Joe Budden’s “State of the Culture” podcast where she questioned him on if he was gonna respond to Eminem dissing him on his Kamikaze album.

When Remy asked Joe about his response he playfully tried to switch the subject to the diss that Eminem made about rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Remy stopped him and said, “Is that because he actually dissed you and you have yet to respond because you mad pu**y and you scared to death and he would flame you if you even try it? Is that why?” Joe carefully replied, “I just like rap where people are saying things; that’s all. And Machine Gun Kelly, regardless of what you think of his actual skill set, he had a lot to say.”

Remy responded, “No one really gives a f**k about what MGK has to say. We want to know what are you going to say! What are you going to say?!”

Wow!! Remy went in! Do you think Joe Budden should respond to Eminem?

