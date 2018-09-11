There’s something about Whataburger being part of the Texas culture and one family (and three-year-old) took the task to heart. 3-year-old Noel Anthony from Porter in Montgomery County asked her parents for a Whataburger themed birthday party. Who were her parents to deny her that sweet (and delicious) gift?

The burger, chicken strips and honey butter biscuit haven made sure to chip in a few items and party favors as all of Noel’s birthday decorations where themed on items found in Whataburger. We’re talking special cookies shaped like fries, table decorations and even an Whataburger piñata.

Adorable! 3-Year-Old Kid Has Whataburger Themed Birthday Party was originally published on radionowhouston.com

