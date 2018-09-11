We’ve been keeping up with the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef since the weekend. Things have heated up quite a bit since their initial scuffle at the Harper Baazar Icon Party for New York Fashion Week on Friday. Nicki took to her “Queen Radio” to sound off about her thoughts on the incident and she had a lot to say about Cardi and what went down.

The Barbie Dreams rapper sounded off saying “It’s crazy for me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. … I was wearing a Vauthier gown off the mother f—in’ runway and I could not believe how humiliating it all felt — how we made ourselves look.”

Well regardless of what Nicki thinks sources close to Cardi B says that if she had to do it all again she would. TMZ is reporting that a source close to the Bodak yellow rapper says that she was defending her daughters honor. Nicki denies saying anything about Cardi B’s baby but the source says that’s a lie. To be clear Cardi doesn’t want another round with Nicki according to her source but if she had to do it again….Let’s just say all shoes are off.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Cardi B Says She Doesn’t Regret Throwing Her Shoe was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3: