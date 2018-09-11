CLOSE
National
Home > National

HURRICANE FLORENCE: One Million Ordered to Evacuate the Carolinas

1 reads
Leave a comment
PUERTORICO-HURRICANE-MARIA

Source: RICARDO ARDUENGO / Getty

(RNN) – People along the Carolinas coastline are bracing for a major hurricane heading their way later this week, and more than 1 million people have been ordered to evacuate.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center says Florence is becoming better organized and increasing in size.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday joined the governors of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland in declaring states of emergency.

Evacuation orders for low-lying areas were issued Monday and continued Tuesday. Many major roads and arteries have reversed traffic flow to help those evacuate quickly.

Located about 845 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, NC, Hurricane Florence was packing maximum-sustained winds of 130 mph and moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported.

Hurricane-force winds now extend up to 60 miles from the eye of the storm, and tropical-storm-force winds now extend up to 170 miles from the center of the storm.

Florence could be the most powerful storm to hit the Carolinas since Hurricane Hazel in 1954, which came ashore at the border with North and South Carolina, killing 19 people in North Carolina and causing catastrophic damage along the coast.

A storm surge watch was issued Tuesday morning from Edisto Beach, SC, to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including Albemarle and Palmico sounds. A hurricane watch was issued for the same areas.

Watches are issued 48 hours before the first expected occurrence of weather events. As the storm nears shore, those watches will become warnings.

Expected to make landfall by early morning Friday, most likely along the coast of North Carolina, the impact of the Category 4 storm will be widespread, with destructive winds, life-threatening storm surge, dangerous surf, torrential rainfall, flooding and the potential for tornadoes.

Florence will bring large rainfall totals through Saturday in North Carolina, north South Carolina and Virginia, from 15 to 20 inches, with isolated spots that may receive 30 inches, causing life-threatening flash flooding.

The impact on storm surge on the coast will depend on whether the storm’s arrival coincides with high tide.

Areas along the coast from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout, NC, including The Neuse and Pamlico River, may experience storm surge from 6 to 12 feet.

Other areas facing a surge include:

  • Cape Lookout to Ocracoke Inlet, NC, 5 to 8 feet
  • Murrells Inlet, SC, to Cape Fear, NC, 4 to 6 feet
  • Ocracoke Inlet to North Carolina/Virginia Border, 3 to 5 feet
  • Edisto Beach, SC to Murrells Inlet, 2 to 4 feet

A number of major airlines issued travel advisories for areas expected to be hit by Florence, including American, Delta, Southwest, Spirit and United, CNN reported.

Forecasters expect the storm to linger over the Carolinas once it makes landfall, dumping rain, National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham told the Associated Press.

The hurricane will also bring large swells to the U.S. coast and Bermuda.

The Atlantic and Pacific basin has become very active recently, with the weather map dotted with tropical disturbances.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Eyeidea and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of RICARDO ARDUENGO and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

HURRICANE FLORENCE: One Million Ordered to Evacuate the Carolinas was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close