DANCING WITH THE STARS: Full Lineup Announced

The full lineup of celebrities for the 27th season of Dancing With the Stars was officially introduced today on Good Morning America.

Several names had already been revealed including former Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon, former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, model Alexis Ren, Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, former NFL linebacker DeMarcus Ware, Paralympic alpine skier Danelle Umstead and radio host Bobby Bones.

Joining them will be comedian Nikki Glaser, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, singer Tinashe, Joe Amabile (“Grocery Store Joe”) from The Bachelorette and Disney actor Milo Manheim.

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 24th on ABC. (Us Weekly)

